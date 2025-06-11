His Sister-In-Law Asked Him To Change Her Baby’s Diaper, But He Refused Because He Thought She Should Do It Herself

Being a parent can be hard, and sometimes you just want a break.

What would you do if one of your in-laws asked you to change their baby’s diaper? Would you do it, or would you refuse, thinking there’s no reason they can’t do it themselves?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this situation, and things get awkward fast.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to change someone’s baby’s diaper? My wife and I have been married 10+ years and have a few kids. SIL and her husband had a baby 2 years ago. No major complaints – they just tend to ask for people to do stuff that I would think they’d do themselves.

Here are some examples of things they ask.

They’ll come over our house (they live an hour away) and they’ll ask ahead of time if we have their kid’s favorite crackers on hand. Why they don’t just pack the crackers, I don’t know (they are well off, money not an issue). If one of them leaves the room, they’ll ask one of us (my wife or kids) to be “in charge” of the baby – even if the other parent is right there, just scrolling on their phone or something. But whenever I say something to my wife, she says I’m being too much.

Then his SIL had another question.

The other day, we’re having a dinner at MIL’s house when the baby had a poopy diaper. SIL looks at me and say in the sweetest voice “Uncle (my name), can you change the diaper?” (she frequently does this when we’re there but this was the first time I was asked) I answered, politely, “No, I’m sorry, I don’t do that.” “You….don’t do diapers??”

He clarified.

“No, I don’t do other people’s kid’s diapers if their mom or dad is around. I mean if I’m babysitting, sure thing, but yea – if the parents are around – I just feel like its their job.” SIL looks like she’s ready to cry “Well…I feel selfish.” I smiled to try and set her at ease, “Not trying to make you feel any way, just telling you a boundary is all.”

Talk about awkward!

The table got really awkward as she got up and did the diaper. Afterwards my wife blamed me for making SIL feel bad and said I could’ve just changed the diaper. Not trying to make anyone feel bad – but I’ve had 3 kids and I always took responsibility -I watched them, I packed for them, and I changed them. I’m not looking to be a secondary parent for this kid.

His SIL just didn’t want to change the diaper. He didn’t do anything wrong by refusing to do something he is not required to do.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the SIL a “wanna be princess.”

This person would’ve done the exact same thing.

His wife is the real problem.

He set a reasonable boundary.

“No” is a complete sentence.

