His Sister-in-Law Couldn’t Pay Her Rent For Six Months, So He Decided To Evict Her From His Rental Property

Renting your place to family could spell disaster.

If you agreed to let a family member stay in your rental property, would you be upset if they never actually paid rent?

This man and his wife bought a rental house, and he wife convinced him to rent it to her sister.

Now, his sister-in-law is calling him a monster.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for evicting my sister in law? We own one rental house, nothing crazy. My wife’s and my very first starter home. My wife begged me to rent to my sister-in-law. That was after our last tenant saved up enough to buy their first home.

This man had some bills to pay.

I watched our rental mortgage climb due to escrow. Nothing crazy, but I got a $200 increase. I didn’t even tell my SIL about this, and I have just been covering it for her. She’s an okay person, but definitely a prime candidate for poverty finances.

His sister-in-law has been making excuses for months.

It’s been a year since she started renting from us, and she started to give every excuse you could think of. She would try handing me $100 here and there at family functions. She had not paid full rent in over 6 months.

He put his foot down.

I’m now losing out on rent, and I have just been paying two mortgages. I finally told my wife and SIL that I feel used, so rent would need to be paid no later than the 15th in full each month. Surprise, she can’t pay it.

So, he got his sister-in-law evicted when she couldn’t pay rent.

There was no formal lease. It was just month to month, so it was a simple eviction in my state. She called me a monster for kicking her out. We got a new tenant almost immediately.

He doesn’t know if he did the right thing.

Am I the jerk for evicting my sister-in-law? I’m not even taking her to small claims for the back rent, but maybe I should. Because I’m a monster.

He was basically letting her live there for free. She was taking advantage of his generosity.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a similar experience.

You did what you had to do, says this user.

Short and straightforward.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

And lastly, this person shares some insightful advice.

Family is family, but debt is still debt.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.