His Supervisor Demanded He Report Every Time He Left His Desk And Disclose Where He Was Going, But She Wasn’t Expecting Him To Take It So Seriously

Having a supervisor can be funny.

Why is an adult telling another adult when they can go to the bathroom?

As if this wasn’t awkward enough, in this story, a supervisor told an employee to let her know every time he left his desk… for safety reasons, apparently.

So he complied, and she didn’t like it.

Read the story and see how he dealt with the situation.

Let you know whenever I leave my desk for safety reasons? Many years ago, my supervisor couldn’t find me – I went for a walk for my break. Upon my return, she scolded me for not telling her I was leaving.

This is disrespectful and infantilizing.

I emailed and said something close to ‘Am I required to tell you every time I leave my desk?’ She said “Absolutely you are, for safety reasons I need to know where you are.”

Why take any chances, then?

So she got an email every time I walked away to make a copy, get coffee, breaks, lunch, restroom trips, etc., and another email to announce I was back at my desk. For safety reasons. Lasted 2 days before she apologized and rescinded the direction.

It’s good that she recognized how absurd that request was.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Can’t one nap in peace?

He just ran with it.

Another commenter chimes in.

You gotta do what you gotta do.

Is he an inmate?

As an alternative, he could also have reminded her that they’re not in prison and he wasn’t trying to escape.

What a peach.

