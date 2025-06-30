His Unemployed Girlfriend Expects Him To Help Her Out With Money All The Time, But He’s Sick And Tired Of It

I know people in relationships are supposed to lean on each other and all that good stuff, but if one person is pulling all the weight, it’s not exactly an equal partnership anymore, now is it?

AITA for not helping my partner out financially? “I’ve been dating my partner 24F for about 6 months now. We have gone through some issues including a few breakups but have continued to get back together and try to make it work. We still fight but the issues are different. Mostly at the moment around me not spending enough time with her (I work 50-60 hours a week and sometimes just want some time to myself) and her financials. She has a young child f,5 who isn’t mine but we get along well and I have sort of taken over as a male role model. Her father is still very much involved and in the picture but she has her a few days a week.

She doesn’t work and lives off of government pension and barely affords to get by. I was helping her out a little bit and have tried my best to sort out budgets help her get a job even start up businesses and it just feels as if she doesn’t apply enough and is comfortable where she is. Though it is becoming seemingly more obvious that she is leaning on me for financial support. Asking me to pay bills. Fix her car and pay for fuel and I’ve told her that I don’t feel completely responsible for her financial situation if she doesn’t want to do anything about it herself. She claims that because we are together we need to help each other.

I do quite well for myself. I have my own place and I have a full time sales job that brings me in over 6 figures a year and I understand that I have the ability to help her in some ways.”

