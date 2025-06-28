His Wife Won’t Wash The Dishes, So He Gave Her A Dirty Plate For Dinner

Was what this guy did petty?

Yes.

Was it funny?

Well…yes!

But now he wants to know if he took things too far!

Read his story below and see what you think!

AITA for giving my wife a dirty plate to eat off of at dinner? “My wife is a nurse, and she works long hours; therefore, I handle everything in the household.

He’s doing a lot…

She has been picking up more shifts recently because the hospital is understaffed. I am the one doing the chores, taking care of the kids, making food, and I also work. It’s all me. She has one chore, and that is when she comes home, she needs to do the dishes. The kids are usually asleep by the time she gets home, so I usually make dinner for the kids and wait until she gets home to reheat the food for her. The main issue is that she has not been cleaning the dishes. I have talked to her multiple times, but nothing has changed. She gets home, eats, and goes right to bed. She always claims she is too tired after her shift to do the dishes, and when I suggest she does them in the morning, she claims there is not enough time before she needs to get to work.

He’s getting pretty tired of this…

It is extremely frustrating to wake up and they are not done, that leads to me having to do the dishes at some point. We talking about this agin last Saturday and she has not done the dishes since (four days of not doing them) and I have not done them either.

He decided to teach her a lesson.

I have ran out of dishes and served dinner to the kids on paper plates tonight. She got home after the kids were asleep and I handed her a dirty plate to eat off of. I told her that she can use that to reheat the food. She was not happy and we got into an argument. She called me a jerk for handing her a dirty plate to eat off of and that I was home so I would have cleaned some dishes. I pointed out that this is her job and I am not going it. That if she won’t clean the dishes than she can eat off a dirty plate. She is calling me a jerk, I told my sister of the situation and she said I am being petty. I don’t think I am…”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user said he’s NTA.

It sounds like she wasn’t a big fan of this…

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.