Horrible Customer Refused To Pay The Pizza Delivery Driver, So He Decided To Leave The Pizza Anyway, But Not The Way They Imagined

Imagine being a pizza delivery driver who relies on tips to survive. Now imagine arriving at a customer’s house with their pizza, but they refuse to pay you.

Would you leave the pizza anyway, or would you find another way to let the customer know how you really feel about their antics?

This pizza delivery driver shares a story that he’ll never forget. It involves a customer who tried to get a free pizza, but the delivery driver really let him have it!

Let’s see what he did.

You want me to leave your pizza on your door step without paying for it, again? Back story, this particular customers address and phone number still haunts me to this day because they either full on stiffed me or under paid for EVERY SINGLE DELIVERY I EVER MADE FOR THEM, and they were on the very edge of our delivery area (20 mile radius). I was around 20-22 years old, drive a 1988 4.0 HO Jeep Cherokee as a pizza delivery vehicle for a company whose logo is a very popular table game in the US prison system. Tips were very important to my survival as an employee there as they literally paid for the gas I needed to do my job because the company refused to pay mileage/fuel but I did the smart thing and kept track and used that for a significant deduction on my taxes (Save your receipts if you use your personal vehicle for work. Fuel, fluid changes, brake pads, etc.)

It was almost time to leave.

My manager and I are rolling up and getting ready to call it a night after a dead shift when the phone rings 2 minutes before closing time. It’s that family, calling for their 2 veggie pizzas with grilled chicken. The owners of this franchise have full access to the call logs in store so they know if we don’t answer before closing and take the order, or it’s firing time. I proceed to drive the 20 minutes to the house, to find out they aren’t home.

He tried to call them.

They always pay in cash, exact change or less. I call the number they have listed for deliveries, hear the home phone ringing, yeah land lines were still a thing, ask your parents if you don’t know what that is. No answer, ok, try the secondary number, voice-mail. So I figure I’ll go back to the Jeep with the pizzas still in the heat bag to make sure they stay safe and warm while I call the manager to see what I should do.

The manager had bad news.

He answers, and I quote, “You aren’t gonna like this.” Came out of his mouth. Manager: “They want you to leave the pizza on the door step because you didn’t get it there fast enough, so they went to the pizza place down the street from their house.” 🤌🤌🤌 Me: “On their door step??? Okay.”

He would leave the pizza, but not the way they imagined.

My poor shoes, my poor, poor shoes that night, I had white DC Courts, iykyk. In a fit of pizza driven rage, I dumped that veggie pizza face down on that door step, and I waffle stomped that thing permanently into that exposed agrigate concrete and used the box to scoop up what was left to wipe it all over the front door. I left with a feeling of meaningful Bliss and when I got back to the store we permanently blacklisted that address and phone number. If someone is using their time, fuel, and life, to bring you food, tip them.

That’s horrible to order pizza but not pay for it and expect it to be left at your door. If I were the driver, I wouldn’t have left the pizza at all. They were probably just trying to get free pizza.

But, I’m sure that revenge felt good!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This really isn’t a good company policy.

Here’s a pro tip for next time.

There was another option.

He could still get revenge on the homeowners, assuming the same people still live there.

No pizza for you!

