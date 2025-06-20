Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

Word of mouth can really affect a business...

Especially when that word of mouth is BAD.

That’s how this person decided to strike back after they had a bad experience at a hotel, and they shared their story on Reddit.

Check out what happened!

Hotel screwed me over so I actively discourage tourists from booking there. “I had a bad experience with a particular hotel that is part of a larger chain. They lost my reservation, couldn’t give me the room I had reserved, gave me a lesser room, charged my credit card twice and at the previous rate when the rate on that day was cheaper.

They were not happy about this.

I managed to get one of the charges dropped but I am still salty about having to overpay for a gross room. And their corporate customer service was even worse. I work in a tourist-adjacent position and at least once a week, I’m asked for recommendations about local accommodations.

Well, DO NOT go there!

We have a list and I make a point to tell them NOT to book at the one I loathe. I have no intention of ever stopping. Yes, it’s petty and yes, it gives me great satisfaction every time.”

That lost business sure does add up!

They probably know it by now, too.

