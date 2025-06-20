June 20, 2025 at 12:15 pm

Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

by Matthew Gilligan

Word of mouth can really affect a business...

Especially when that word of mouth is BAD.

That’s how this person decided to strike back after they had a bad experience at a hotel, and they shared their story on Reddit.

Check out what happened!

Hotel screwed me over so I actively discourage tourists from booking there.

“I had a bad experience with a particular hotel that is part of a larger chain.

They lost my reservation, couldn’t give me the room I had reserved, gave me a lesser room, charged my credit card twice and at the previous rate when the rate on that day was cheaper.

They were not happy about this.

I managed to get one of the charges dropped but I am still salty about having to overpay for a gross room.

And their corporate customer service was even worse.

I work in a tourist-adjacent position and at least once a week, I’m asked for recommendations about local accommodations.

Well, DO NOT go there!

We have a list and I make a point to tell them NOT to book at the one I loathe.

I have no intention of ever stopping.

Yes, it’s petty and yes, it gives me great satisfaction every time.”

Check out what people said about this story on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 10.13.42 AM Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

Another reader shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 10.13.54 AM Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

This individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 10.14.03 AM Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

Another Reddit user weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 10.15.08 AM Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

And this reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 10.15.25 AM Hotel Guests Were Treated Badly, So They Go Out Of Their Way To Advise People Against Staying There

That lost business sure does add up!

They probably know it by now, too.

