‘Take a look at how perfect that is.’ – How To Make Three Different Meals In A Rice Cooker According To A TikTok Chef

In case you didn’t know…

Rice cookers are the bomb!

And today we’re going to get a lesson on how make three different meals in one of those contraptions from a TikTokker named Josh who knows a thing or two about cooking.

Josh started out by showing viewers how to make a breakfast scramble with eggs, ham, cheese, salt, and pepper.

He said, “About 15 minutes later, we pop it open. Take a look at how perfect that is. You’re welcome.”

Josh then made macaroni and cheese in the rice cooker and, 15 minutes later, it was good to go.

He told viewers “No need to boil any water or use a strainer. This is the way.”

The last thing Josh showed viewers how to make was meatloaf.

The TikTokker mixed in beef, mustard, ketchup, breadcrumbs, and various seasonings and he let it cook for 45 minutes.

He said, “And there we have it, a perfect meatloaf for one. Save yourself some time and some dishes.”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It looks like there’s nothing a rice cooker can’t do!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!