Husband And Wife Disagree About The Rules During A Card Game, So The Husband Contacts The Company To Find Out Who’s Right

If you were playing a game with your spouse and you disagreed about the rules, how would you decide who was right? Would you simply choose which rule seemed the most logical, or would you do some research to find out the real answer?

Read how one Redditor recalls a game night gone awry after he takes a rule dispute above and beyond.

See the story below to learn more.

Make up your own rules? I’ll take it all the way to the top My (31M) wife (32F) and I love to play a card game version of the famous game with railroads and jail.

We were playing one night when there was a rules “dispute” over a turn that would have totally changed the game (in a typical husband wife bantering over a game way, haha).

But the husband decided not to let this one go.

So, I finally caved after a minute of arguing who was right and who was wrong, but told her I would figure this out for the future instead of just saying we can keep playing by the rule. She said I went petty.

Oh, she hasn’t seen petty yet. You’ll never guess what happens next.

I sent an email to the company’s customer support asking about the situation and they confirmed I was right. I could have just forwarded her the email, but I wanted to make it a big thing.

And how did he do that? With lots and lots of paper…

I printed out 20 copies of the email and taped them all around our house and even folded one into the card deck so that would be the first thing she saw when she opened it next time. She laughed when she got home and finally agreed I was right and should have won!!!

This was a harmless prank — it’s clear this couple loves each other.

