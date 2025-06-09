Husband’s Mother Started Coming Over To Help Cook And Clean After Their First Child Was Born, But It Bothers Him That His Wife Is Treating His Mom Like A Maid

When you’re a new parent, it can be really helpful to have another friend or family member help you out around the house. This could be as simple as dropping off a meal or offering to do the laundry.

In today’s story, one couple is lucky to have a family member who offers to do just that, the husband’s mom, but he thinks his wife is a little bit too comfortable with this situation.

Now, he’s wondering if he should’ve stayed out of it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my wife she’s not allowed to treat my mom like a maid in our own house? So this has been building up for a while and I need to know if I’m in the wrong here. My wife and I have been married 3 years. My mom lives nearby and sometimes comes over to help out, especially when our newborn was first born — cooking meals, doing some light cleaning, etc. She offers to help, and I know she means well.

But recently, my wife has started acting like it’s expected. Like if my mom comes over and doesn’t immediately start washing dishes or folding laundry, my wife gives her this attitude. She’s even said stuff like “Well you’re already here, might as well help out” — half-joking, but still.

I pulled my wife aside and said that while I appreciate everything she does, my mom is not our maid and shouldn’t feel obligated to clean every time she visits. My wife got upset and said I was “taking sides” and not recognizing how hard she works and how little support she feels from my side of the family. Now my brother says I should’ve kept my mouth shut because at least someone is helping, and my dad thinks my wife is being entitled. Even my sister is weirdly staying out of it, which is rare for her. Am I the jerk for stepping in? Should I just let it go, or was I right to set that boundary?

His wife should feel grateful instead of acting entitled. I think he was wise to confront his wife. “Thank you for your help” would be the nice thing to say.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

