‘If you’re driving around with an empty tank, it’s evaporating quicker and quicker.’ – Driver Shared Tips For Getting The Most Bang For Your Buck At The Gas Pump

If you’re heading out on the Great American Roadtrip this summer, or you just use your car every day to get back and forth from work, you want to save some money on gas.

And today’s your lucky day!

A man named John posted a video on TikTok and shared four tips with viewers about how you can get the most bang for your buck when you put gas in your car.

John told viewers, “All of you are getting ripped off when you’re filling up your gas tank for your car, and here’s why. Here’s four things you need to know scientifically to get you more gas while filling up your tank.”

The first tip John offered is to fill up early in the morning.

He said, “Gas expands when it’s warm, and it becomes more dense when it’s colder, along with everything else. If you purchase your gas later in the day after the sun has warmed up the ground, all of the gas under the tank is gonna be expanded, and you’re actually getting less gas.”

Next, John said, “Second is to fill up slowly. Don’t put it on the fastest setting, even though I know you’re in a hurry. Put it on the lowest setting. The faster you’re pumping the gas, the more of it is turning into vapor.”

He added, “All gas pumps have a vapor return line, which is putting the vapor back into the tank. So you’re actually paying for gas you’re not even getting.”

Third, John said people shouldn’t wait until their tanks are empty to fill up.

He told viewers, “Gas evaporates as it comes in contact with the air. So, if you’re driving around with an empty tank, it’s evaporating quicker and quicker the lower it gets. That’s because the air is going into the tank. Instead, it’s recommended to fill up at half a tank if you want to get the best fuel efficiency.”

Finally, John said that people shouldn’t fill up when they “see one of those trucks filling up the tanks underground at the gas station.”

He explained, “It’s dumping a ton of gasoline into the tanks under the ground at the gas station, which is gonna turn up all the dirt and everything. And if you get gas right then, it’s gonna be putting dirt and debris into your tank.”

Hopefully these tips will save you a few bucks!

