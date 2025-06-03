If You’re Shopping Around For Honey, This Mom Has A Tip How To Find The Purest Stuff

You ever wonder if bees are like “why do these giants keep taking our honey? What are they even doing with it?”

Well bees, we’re putting it in bottles, then putting those bottles on shelves, then debating about the bottles.

Like in this video from TikTok user @naturalmamalogan:

“Do you guys know how to find the best honey?,” she begins from a grocery aisle. “Let me show you. When you turn the bottle over, you wanna watch for the bubble. If the bubble takes a long time to go up to the top that means you have a very pure, natural honey. If it’s really fast, that means it’s mixed with some things, and it’s not as pure of a honey.”

Which things we’re talking about are not specified.

“See the bubbles going up to the top? This one moves pretty fast.”

“This one moves really slow. Oh that’s a good one. That is a good honey, it’s going so slow.”

“This one was the winner, it was the slowest, so that’s a good buy.”

Honestly, the comments didn’t provide a ton of clarity.



Are there secret structures to be found?

In any case, this brand is well-liked.



And it’s sure to cause some market chaos.

Pretty sweet.

You can never have too much honey.

