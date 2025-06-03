June 3, 2025 at 2:48 am

If You’re Shopping Around For Honey, This Mom Has A Tip How To Find The Purest Stuff

by Ben Auxier

The honey aisle of a grocery store

TikTok/naturalmamalogan

You ever wonder if bees are like “why do these giants keep taking our honey? What are they even doing with it?”

Well bees, we’re putting it in bottles, then putting those bottles on shelves, then debating about the bottles.

Like in this video from TikTok user @naturalmamalogan:

The honey aisle of a grocery store

TikTok/naturalmamalogan

“Do you guys know how to find the best honey?,” she begins from a grocery aisle. “Let me show you. When you turn the bottle over, you wanna watch for the bubble. If the bubble takes a long time to go up to the top that means you have a very pure, natural honey. If it’s really fast, that means it’s mixed with some things, and it’s not as pure of a honey.”

Which things we’re talking about are not specified.

The honey aisle of a grocery store

TikTok/naturalmamalogan

“See the bubbles going up to the top? This one moves pretty fast.”

The honey aisle of a grocery store

TikTok/naturalmamalogan

“This one moves really slow. Oh that’s a good one. That is a good honey, it’s going so slow.”

The honey aisle of a grocery store

TikTok/naturalmamalogan

“This one was the winner, it was the slowest, so that’s a good buy.”

@naturalmamalogan

How to find the BEST HINEY… I mean HONEY 🍯 🤣 Yes Honey! #honey #honeyplease #yeshoney #honeybee #groceryhaul #creatorsearchinsights

♬ original sound – Natural Mama Logan✨

Honestly, the comments didn’t provide a ton of clarity.

2025 05 04 16 45 52 If Youre Shopping Around For Honey, This Mom Has A Tip How To Find The Purest Stuff
Are there secret structures to be found?

2025 05 04 16 46 08 If Youre Shopping Around For Honey, This Mom Has A Tip How To Find The Purest Stuff

In any case, this brand is well-liked.

2025 05 04 16 46 16 If Youre Shopping Around For Honey, This Mom Has A Tip How To Find The Purest Stuff
And it’s sure to cause some market chaos.

2025 05 04 16 46 24 If Youre Shopping Around For Honey, This Mom Has A Tip How To Find The Purest Stuff

Pretty sweet.

You can never have too much honey.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: NATURE/SPACE, STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter