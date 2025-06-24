If You’ve Been Paying For Apple Care Every Month, You Probably Think You’re Covered, But You Might Want To Check Again

The whole concept of insurance is super cool.

See how it works is, you pay me money every single month forever, and in exchange if something goes wrong, I’ll pay for a little bit of that sometimes, maybe.

Of course, I’m allowed to do whatever I want to trick you into thinking I’ll pay for way more than I will, oh and also I employ a team of specialists whose entire job it is to find loopholes for why I don’t have to pay anything at all.

Sound good?

If not, check out this video from TikTok user @casuallykatiee:

“Yeah, so, you’re gonna Wanna check your Apple subscription[…]yesterday I go to the Apple store, I wanna replace the battery in my phone.”

“I’ve had this for two years. two years, okay? I’ve had this one for 2 years paying for AppleCare+, the battery is dying, wanna replace the battery. I go in, I sit down, I talk to the guy, and the guy goes ‘yeah, that warranty is expired.’ I was like, ‘what do you mean, the warranty is expired? It’s Care+. Like you just pay monthly, it doesn’t expire, like what you mean it’s expired? He’s like ‘yeah, actually I’m looking at the system[…]this phone has never been covered.'”

“I’ve been paying for AppleCare+ for two years. Two years on a phone I don’t have. On a phone that was stolen from me 2 years ago. $325 I have spent on AppleCare for naught. And I can’t even replace the battery in this phone.”

“So I know you’re not checking your AppleCare subscriptions. You see them coming every week, ‘$7.49, $13.49, $19.99.’ I know you’re not checking what they’re going to. You’re gonna wanna check.”

There may be a way out if you’re persistent.

It’s just scams every which way but loose.

Severance season 3 probably won’t exist for another 2 years anyway, so…

Good luck out there!

Check those bills.

