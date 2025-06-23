She Adds Lots Of Lemon To Prevent Anyone From Eating Her Leftovers, But One Of Her Friends Thinks This Is Rude

What would you do if your family members were eating your leftovers?

AITA for always dumping lemon on all my food? I might be the jerk here and will accept my judgement. I grew up in a big household where all food and leftovers were fair game, even when I became old enough to buy my own food. To combat this, I started absolutely drowning my food in lemon juice.

I could tolerate the taste, and even grew to quite like it. No one would touch my prepared foods or leftovers. It’s a habit I’ve carried well into adulthood.

I recently went on a large trip with some girlfriends. The Airbnb and excursions are all evenly split, food is paid for by ourselves because some people have specialty allergies or foods. We have been going out to dinner the last few nights. I always ask for extra lemons at the table, and soak my food before eating.

After a couple days into the trip, one of the girls complained at breakfast that I was making food inedible to other people. This was news to me since the only food I was lemoning was my restaurant leftovers that I would eat the next day. What apparently had been happening since the first night, was one of the girls(the one who complained) stays up later than the rest of us, and would eat or pick at any leftovers, disregarding the names on the containers. After 2x trying my food on separate occasions, she realized what I was doing and was mad.

I said she shouldn’t be eating others foods that weren’t communal. And she said “well it’s just how the rest of us feel”. No one else at the table said anything and breakfast was tense. Later, while getting ready to go out, the other girls one by one told me that they didn’t like their leftovers being eaten and were glad I said something, but didn’t want tensions going forward.

That night at dinner, I purposely lemoned my food again. The complainer made an angry noise and stormed off to the bathroom. I didn’t say anything and the rest of our dinner continued normally without her until she came back out sniffling before we left the restaurant. She gave me dirty looks the whole ride back. I am exasperated by this nonsense drama but maybe I am being a jerk. AITA for souring the trip?

