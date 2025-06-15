Influencer Posts Work Calendar And Accidentally Reveals What They Really Do All Day

The world of influencer culture is ripe for ridicule, especially because these minor celebrities seem to live a life of performative leisure, with soothing ASMR videos of everything from their beauty routines to their sleep schedules.

But just because it doesn’t look like work doesn’t mean it isn’t work. After all, have you seen their elaborate camera set-ups?

Anti-influencer TikToker (does that make him an anti-influencer influencer?) @daadisnacks recently posted a takedown of someone else’s work schedule, breaking down some weekly events and meetings in a very snarky way.

“An influencer posted their work calendar and it’s even worse than you imagine,” he says.

“They post a one-hour shower block for Monday morning and it’s the only shower they post for the entire week,” he adds.

“Next we have four coffees for Tuesday and Wednesday because you gotta stay caffeinated when you’re working overtime.”

“Nothing compares to Thursday,” he says. “We have a one-hour block for an Uber home, followed by an hour to pack in a late afternoon treadmill workout.”

“Hang it in the Whitney,” he concludes.

Check out the video.

And though “influencer culture” can be a little bizarre, people in the comments are pointing out that some of these assessments are not quite accurate.

If a person has a meeting at a coffee place, it’s very different than a calendar reminder to just drink coffee.

Another commenter points out that sometimes blocking out time in this way can help a person stay organized. Kind of like a to-do list.

Some people find this sort of granular planning to be a really helpful strategy, and recommended for folks who have ADHD or other neurodivergence.

This person points out that as an influencer, this person may have normal daily tasks that are part of their “content” creation, such as Get Ready With Me videos and similar.

If it helps you to get things done, who is it hurting?

Maybe we should all learn to live and let live.

A glimpse into the day-to-day life of an influencer reveals some sobering truths.

But maybe it’s not as shocking as it first appears.

