‘If you see a brisket on sale, go buy it.’ – Meat Expert Reveals Why A Brisket Is A Very Versatile Cut Of Beef

“If you see a brisket on sale, go buy it,” meat expert @meatdad said in his video all about why you should buy an entire brisket.

“I know it seems big and it’s a lot of money,” he continues. “But it’s going to come back to you in the long run.”

It’s something to think about, especially if you need to save money. You might also want to sharpen your knives beforehand.

But is a brisket good for any meal? Not all.

“One thing you’re not going to want to do with this thing,” he says, “Is cut it into steaks because it’s not going to be good. But what you can do with this thing is more stuff.”

He shares some things you should know, too.

For example, separate the point and the flat. “The point makes really good stew meat.”

But don’t be nervous. “It doesn’t matter how I cut this. it will not be screwed up because you just cook the stuff.”

He also had parts to make ground beef and tallow, which you can use like oil or butter.

Watch the whole video.

Here is what folks are saying.

But think of stew! Mmm.

What’s wrong with having the best part in stew?!

Mmm. But I’m sure most people don’t have a smoker.

Marbling makes it juicier and more flavorful, so I doubt I’d get a brisket.

Necessity is the mother of invention. We adapt.

I don’t think I’d buy brisket because I seldom eat beef and when I do I like a juicy cut.

But apparently some people love it!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.