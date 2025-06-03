Kid Breaks His Chromebook For TikTok Clout And Gets Suspended, But Then Blames His Cousin For Not Fighting The School On His Behalf

Kids will do anything for views these days, even if it means breaking their own stuff just to get attention.

What would you do if your younger relative smashed the expensive gift you gave them for a viral trend, got suspended from school, and then expected you to help them fight the punishment?

Would you defend them?

Or would you let them face the consequences?

In the following story, one older cousin finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

My little cousin broke his chromebook for views, and the school suspended him, and I told my aunt to not challenge the suspension My little cousin, 12M, broke his laptop in the new stupid trend of TikTok and broke his Chromebook, which I had gifted him on his birthday, for views on his TikTok account. His teacher hated the trend, and she suspended him. Basically, in his school(my previous school where I used to study too), you can contest the punishment your child receives; it’s good.

He gave his aunt another idea.

Technically, my cousin didn’t do anything wrong; he broke his own thing, so his teacher couldn’t have suspended him. My cousin told my aunt(his mother) to contest the suspension. I talked with her and now my aunt ain’t contesting the punishment. Plus, that little brat is grounded for 1 week(suspended for 1 week too). Should teach him manners, but he’s mad at me. AITA?

Wow! The things kids do these days.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person doesn’t think he should be suspended for it.

The school warned these parents about the trend.

As this person points out, they advertise it all over the news.

This person’s grandkids made fake laptops to break.

Viral trends need to calm down.

While some of them may be funny, this one is downright terrible.

