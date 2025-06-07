‘Don’t throw away your receipts yet.’ – Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

Healthy food options are super popular as many people want to choose items that are less bad for them.

So it’s not uncommon for companies to suggest that their products are healthy. Legally, that’s a slippery slope.

“Poppi is settling their class action lawsuit,” says @thelawyerangela in a video, “So don’t throw away your receipts yet.”

“Even though you will still get money back without proof of purchase, you will get a lot more back if you receipts.”

The lawsuit Angela is referring to is about Poppi, a prebiotic soda that suggested on their can that it benefits gut health. She had an overlay of the can in her video.

The lawsuit alleges that “You’d have to drink at least four Poppis a day, but drinking that much would increase your intake of sugar, which would then cancel out the benefits of the prebiotic.”

There was another undesirable effect: “Basically, a lot of farts.”

“You will be entitled to $75 cents for a single can of Poppi that you purchased. $3 for a four-pack, $6 for an 8-pack, $9 for a 12 or 15-pack.”

But not so fast. “If you don’t have receipts then you are capped at getting $16 back.”

At least the lawsuit is refreshing if the drink isn’t.

