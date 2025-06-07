June 7, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘Don’t throw away your receipts yet.’ – Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman talking to her camera

TikTok/thelawyerangela

Healthy food options are super popular as many people want to choose items that are less bad for them.

So it’s not uncommon for companies to suggest that their products are healthy. Legally, that’s a slippery slope.

“Poppi is settling their class action lawsuit,” says @thelawyerangela in a video, “So don’t throw away your receipts yet.”

Woman talking into the camera

TikTok/thelawyerangela

“Even though you will still get money back without proof of purchase, you will get a lot more back if you receipts.”

The lawsuit Angela is referring to is about Poppi, a prebiotic soda that suggested on their can that it benefits gut health. She had an overlay of the can in her video.

Woman with a Poppi can overlay

TikTok/thelawyerangela

The lawsuit alleges that “You’d have to drink at least four Poppis a day, but drinking that much would increase your intake of sugar, which would then cancel out the benefits of the prebiotic.”

There was another undesirable effect: “Basically, a lot of farts.”

Woman talking excitedly for the camera

TikTok/thelawyerangela

“You will be entitled to $75 cents for a single can of Poppi that you purchased. $3 for a four-pack, $6 for an 8-pack, $9 for a 12 or 15-pack.”

But not so fast. “If you don’t have receipts then you are capped at getting $16 back.”

At least the lawsuit is refreshing if the drink isn’t.

Watch the video.

@thelawyerangela

Send this to your friends who drink POPPI! 💰#poppi #drinkpoppi #poppisoda #healthysoda #prebiotics #classaction #lawsuit #classactionlawsuit #settlement

♬ original sound – 💥 LAWYER Angela 💥

Here is what people are talking about.

I hope you got it!

Screenshot 2025 05 14 at 5.19.08 AM Dont throw away your receipts yet. Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

Bummer!

Screenshot 2025 05 14 at 5.19.23 AM Dont throw away your receipts yet. Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

A lot of people wanted more information.

Screenshot 2025 05 14 at 5.19.44 AM Dont throw away your receipts yet. Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

Do you burp a lot?

Screenshot 2025 05 14 at 5.20.03 AM Dont throw away your receipts yet. Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

Yes, lots of people are that gullible.

Screenshot 2025 05 14 at 5.21.17 AM Dont throw away your receipts yet. Lawyer Says That If You Have Purchased Poppi Drinks You Could Get Money From A Class Action Lawsuit

Folks who are strapped for cash must appreciate posts like these!

Every little bit helps.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter