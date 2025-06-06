Lazy Former Coworker Used Them As A Reference For A Job, But They Told The Truth About What A Bad Worker She Was

If you’re on the job hunt, let me give you a piece of advice: if you’re gonna use someone as a reference, clear it with them beforehand!

If you don’t, something like this might happen…

Check out what went down when a woman used a former coworker as a reference without asking first.

Maybe ask me before you use me as a reference. “Decades ago I was the assistant manager of a clothing store. I opened and closed as well as supervised other employees when the manager was absent. One of the employees, we will call her Lazy Lil, was extremely lazy.

Yikes…

She would practically trip over clothes, yet not pick them up. Stand around gossiping instead of serving clients and generally be dead weight on the team. I would constantly have to ask her to do basic things; can you please put away the returns, help put out stock, go serve that customer…? Fast forward a few years.

She has a much better job.

Now I work for a lending company for a much better wage as a member of a small, extremely busy team. The manager approaches me one day with a resume. Lo and behold, it was for Lazy Lil looking to be a member of the team. What do you think ? Should we interview her? She put you down as a reference.

Hell no!

Ummmm no. I proceeded to relay exactly why not. Lazy Lil needed to ask permission before using my name as a reference and secondly, maybe ask what I would say? Small revenge, but satisfying.”

Never put someone down as a reference who thinks you were a bad employee!

Always check with someone BEFORE you use them as a reference.

