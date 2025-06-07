Lazy Manager Was Rude To His Employee, So He Worked With His Coworkers To Gather Evidence And Get Him Fired

Man, this kind of stuff makes my blood boil…

I’m talking about co-workers who make life miserable for others for no real reason.

Is it a power trip?

Insecurity?

Who knows…but all we know for sure is that it SUCKS.

Check out how this person got some petty revenge on a manager who was the definition of the word JERK.

Had my manager fired. “A few years ago I was hired by a small business company. Nobody wanted the job, my profile fit perfectly with their needs. I sensed that they were desperately searching for somebody and negotiated a good salary. My manager was friendly but also very bad at his job. I’m a good seller, and a fast learner. He left me totally alone since day 3.

This was unusual…

He literally left the whole shop in my hands after working less than one hour per day and came back just to close the shop. At some point, one month later, he didn’t even bother to come back at the end of our shift. After 2 months I was doing my job and his job that included also online customer care. So I was selling and managing the whole shop, plus answering the phone and handling online shop customer’s care. One day I answered to a customer that had sent an e-mail addressed to my manager, after he told me to do it. My answer was too good to be true.

Things got ugly.

So he got envious and decided that he had to find something wrong in it, to make me pay. He called me ignorant and said very inappropriate things to me about my race. His absence at work started to gain other coworkers’ attention. We were overwhelmed and tired and had no way to take days off because he was never there! So I teamed up with two other colleagues, and we filed an official complaint to the owners. We gathered proof of his bad behavior for a month. I finally had a team meeting with the owners and told them about how inappropriate about race the manager had been with me. After that, a week later, they finally fired him. They also found out he was stealing from them. He had worked there for 10 years.”

What a horrible manager! He deserved to get fired.

He got what was coming to him.

