‘$35 for this is crazy!’ – Longhorn Steakhouse Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Filet Mignon She Got

All steakhouses are not created equal, my friends…

And it looks like this one isn’t up to snuff!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t impressed with a recent trip to a Longhorn Steakhouse location.

The TikTokker held up the steak she ordered and said, “What the **** is this?”

She added, “I’m at Longhorn and this is supposed to be a filet mignon.”

The woman said the piece of meat reminded her of Frosty the Snowman and she wrote in the text overlay, “$35 for this is crazy.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Yall @Longhorn Steakhouse tried me today.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

And this viewer spoke up.

That certainly didn’t look very appetizing…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.