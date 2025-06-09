‘$35 for this is crazy!’ – Longhorn Steakhouse Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Filet Mignon She Got
by Matthew Gilligan
All steakhouses are not created equal, my friends…
And it looks like this one isn’t up to snuff!
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t impressed with a recent trip to a Longhorn Steakhouse location.
The TikTokker held up the steak she ordered and said, “What the **** is this?”
She added, “I’m at Longhorn and this is supposed to be a filet mignon.”
The woman said the piece of meat reminded her of Frosty the Snowman and she wrote in the text overlay, “$35 for this is crazy.”
In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Yall @Longhorn Steakhouse tried me today.”
Check out the video.
@kayy.behindascenes
Yall @Longhorn Steakhouse tried me today #longhorn #wtf #columbiasc #fyp
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker made a funny comment.
And this viewer spoke up.
That certainly didn’t look very appetizing…
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.