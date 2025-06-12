Man Always Puts The Toilet Seat Lid Down Before Flushing, But His Mom And Stepfather Think It’s Unnecessary

Bathroom etiquettes differ from one person to another.

Do you put the lid down on the toilet seat, or do you leave it up all the time? If you leave it up, would you be upset if someone else put it down?

This college student shares how he and his parents argue about putting the toilet lid down.

Let’s see why a toilet seat lid is creating so much drama.

What do you think about this issue? Read the story below.

AITA for putting the toilet lid down after I use the bathroom? My mom’s house has one bathroom. She and I get into an argument every time I come to visit from college. It’s not even about leaving the seat up. Which I’d agree could be seen as a problem.

This man shares his argument about toilet seats.

Although the contrarian in me can make an argument. If men have to put the seat up to take a leak, women could put it down, too, and it would take even less effort. But I digress.

His mom and stepfather often do not look at the seat before doing number 1.

Neither she nor my stepfather think they should be responsible for their own actions enough to the point that they don’t even look before they drop their trousers and sit to use it. They do it in public, too. At the baseball park, she sat without looking and wet all over the lid and floor.

He always looks before taking a leak.

I understand if you’re in a hurry, but even so, I’ve always looked before I sat or had to take a leak. It’s just common sense. I personally think it’s unsanitary to leave the lid up at all times.

He’s wondering if it’s really annoying to put the lid down after using the toilet.

I’ve seen and read studies that say this: Flushing with the lid up spreads bacteria and bad particles all over the room, and I just don’t want doo-doo particles all over the room that you’re supposed to clean yourself in. Am I the jerk for having a problem with this practice of theirs?

It is more sanitary to put the seat down, but in the mom’s own home, she can set the rules.

Let’s find out what others say about this on Reddit.

This person appreciates what he does.

This person shares a valid point.

Yes, this makes sense, too.

This user does the same.

Finally, short and simple.

Always look before you sit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.