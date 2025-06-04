Man Chose To Keep $200K Inheritance Separate From His Wife, But Now Their Marriage Is Under Heavy Strain

Money can test the strength of even the closest relationships.

What would you do if you inherited a significant sum from your grandparents and your spouse expected full access to it?

Would you share it without hesitation?

Or would you keep it separate to honor where it came from?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact scenario and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for keeping inheritance money separate from joint finances with my spouse? I (34M) recently received a substantial inheritance from my grandparents, who passed away last year. We’re talking close to 200k, which is not life-changing money, but still definitely significant. My wife (32F) and I have been married for 6 years and have always had joint finances. We both make similar salaries and contribute equally to our household expenses, mortgage, vacations, etc. When I received this inheritance, I decided to keep it in a separate account under just my name. My plan is to use some for investing, some for home renovations we’ve been wanting to do, and save the rest for our future kid’s college funds. I’m not hiding anything cuz she knows exactly how much it is and what I’m planning. The issue is this: My wife thinks all the money should go into our joint account because “we’re married and everything should be shared.”

He tried to reassure her, but now things are tense.

She says by keeping it separate, I’m sending the message that I don’t trust her or see us as a true partnership. I explained that this money is emotionally significant to me as it’s from my grandparents who practically raised me and I want to honor their memory by managing it carefully. I’ve assured her I’ll use it for our benefit, but I want the final say on how it’s allocated. I’ve even hit a pretty nice win messing around on Jackpot City (close to 7k), but due to my wife’s recent reactions, I still haven’t told her about the win. Things have been very tense at home. My parents think I’m in the right since it’s an inheritance, but her family is siding with her. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like a pretty tough situation for both of them.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

This woman’s husband was the opposite.

Here’s someone who dealt with a similar situation.

Keeping finances separate helped this person.

Hilarious!

He should do what he wants.

The money was given to him, and according to his plans, that’s not a selfish or bad way to spend the money at all.

She should get over it.

