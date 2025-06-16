Man Corrected His Friend And Told Her That Her Baby’s Name Isn’t French, And Now She’s Accusing Him Of Ruining Her Moment

Naming your baby is an exciting event for soon-to-be parents.

If a new parent told you that their baby’s name was based on your country of origin but you knew the name really wasn’t authentic to that country at all, would you tell the truth or stay quiet and let the new parent believe whatever they want?

This French man has a female friend who’s about to give birth.

She told him that she’s naming her baby a French name, but when he found out what the name was, he told her the truth.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling my friend her son’s name isn’t French? I’m French. My wife and I live in Canada now. My close friend, Emma, is Canadian She has always been fascinated by anything French. My accent, culture, and even my name.

This man told Emma’s husband that the name isn’t French.

Emma recently had a baby boy. Months before he was born, she told me she picked a French name for him and couldn’t wait for me to hear it. Later, her husband privately told me the name, and I mentioned that it wasn’t actually French.

Emma wouldn’t listen to her husband.

I also noted that the middle name had a spelling never used in France. He said they’d been arguing about it, and she wouldn’t listen. When the baby was born, she proudly announced the name, saying it was inspired by me and my heritage. The name and spelling were printed on a big sign.

He was honest about sharing his opinion.

Her husband told her to stop calling it French, and I backed him up. I told her the first name was actually Italian, and the middle name had an Americanized spelling. She got really upset, insisting it was all French and that French and Italian names are basically the same.

Now, she’s calling him rude for ruining the moment.

She accused me of ruining the moment and said I was rude for correcting her. Now she’s mad at me and her husband, and people are calling me a jerk for saying the name isn’t French. AITA?

That mom is a jerk for insisting that her baby’s name is French when it isn’t. She can name her baby whatever she wants, but if she wants it to be a French name, she should pick a French name.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Some people don’t want to hear it, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Uh oh! People are calling her stupid.

Finally, short but true.

Sometimes, telling the truth can break people’s hearts.

