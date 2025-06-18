Man Forgot His Dad’s Birthday, So His Dad Called Him The Next Day To Berate His Failing Memory

A parent’s birthday is something most kids will always remember.

Would you be hurt if your adult children forgot about your birthday and didn’t even send you a text to wish you a happy birthday?

This man has a bad memory about most things, and he forgot to wish his dad a happy birthday.

His dad is pretty upset about it.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for forgetting my father’s birthday? I (22M) have always had simultaneously the best and worst memory. I know by heart a book I read once when I was 5 years old, but I’m unable to tell you what I ate yesterday.

This man forgets even the simplest things.

I can’t even find the flannel I had. It was in my hand 2 minutes ago. This one happened to me today. For some reason, it was on the kitchen counter.

He sets reminders for every task.

My only way to remember most things is to set phone reminders. This is for absolutely everything. It includes appointments, chores, work shifts, and others. But even that isn’t a foolproof solution.

He set 3 reminders for his dad’s birthday.

Yesterday, was my father’s birthday. I had set 3 different reminders to make sure I would call him. But then, another reminder would pop up. I would do it immediately to not forget.

He forgot to call his dad.

And I end up getting distracted and not calling him. I was at work for that last reminder, so I just thought “I’ll do it after work.” But I never did.

His dad called him the next day.

Today, I was on my way to work when I saw my father calling me. Seeing his name reminded me immediately what I had forgotten. When I answered, I didn’t leave him the time to say anything. I just started apologising immediately.

His dad started berating his bad memory.

I was hoping he’d understand, knowing full well he wouldn’t. He started berating me. He told me I wouldn’t get anywhere in life. He said I have to do something about my memory, like set reminders. I told him that I did, but it did nothing but anger him more.

He did his best to remember.

He growled that something was wrong with me. He said, “You’re lucky that you’ve always been that way. Otherwise, I’d wonder if you were taking illegal substances.” I really did my best to remember. I did everything to make sure that I would.

His friends all thought he should’ve done it differently.

But really, I can’t help it and I feel terrible about it. I told my friends and they replied. They said I should’ve sent a text when I saw that final reminder. AITA for forgetting his birthday?

It’s hard to remember what you’ve forgotten, but I understand why his dad is upset. He shouldn’t have kept putting off calling his dad when he saw the reminders.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Take responsibility, says this person.

A short and honest comment.

People are siding with the dad.

And lastly, this user puts things into perspective.

If your current system doesn’t work, time to change it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.