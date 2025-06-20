Man Refused To Hire His Brother’s Housekeeper Temporarily While He Was On A Trip, So Now His Brother Is Mad At Him

Family favors can get complicated fast, and it gets even more complicated when a family member phrases it as repaying a favor.

This man’s brother asked him to do a favor for him to repay a favor his brother once did for him.

However, the circumstances were different back then, and now this man does not want to do the favor.

Should he do it anyway?

Check out the story below

AITA for not letting my brother’s housekeeper stay with me while he’s away? My brother has a housekeeper he really likes. He’s going on a long trip and wants someone to take her in temporarily so she doesn’t find a new job while he’s gone.

This man said no because he already has a housekeeper.

He asked me to hire her just for the time he’s away. But I said no. I already have a housekeeper I’m happy with and don’t want to let go.

His brother got upset with him.

Now, he’s mad at me because, a while back, he took in my housekeeper when I was traveling. But back then, he didn’t have one of his own, so it didn’t affect him. He thinks I owe him for that, but I don’t think it’s fair to ask me that. So, AITA for saying no?

Can’t his brother find someone else? He shouldn’t have to fire his housekeeper to do a favor for his brother.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Rich people suck, says this person.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, short and honest.

Helping family is great, but not at someone else’s expense.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.