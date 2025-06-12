Man Refuses To Let His Ex Stay In His Home After A Bad Breakup, Which Means She Has To Struggle With School Drop-Offs After Overnight Shifts

After a tough breakup, the last thing you want is to reopen that chapter.

So, what would you do if your ex asked to stay at your home, even though you had a blowout, and she still has a problem with your child? Would you let her stay with clear boundaries in place? Or would you offer another solution?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this very situation with his ex-girlfriend. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my ex girlfriend stay with me? I broke up with my long-term ex-girlfriend about six weeks ago. The breakup was bad. We lived together (with my son and her daughter) in a house I bought before we met. She had a friend who was staying at the house who made an inappropriate comment to my son, so I kicked her friend out. This caused a fight that led me to break up with her. My ex works about a 30-40 minute drive from where my house is located, and she works an overnight shift. Even when living with me, she rented a room near her job to sleep immediately after her shifts. This is where she and her daughter are now staying. Her daughter goes to school near my house. My ex and her daughter moved out at the beginning of the month.

He offered another solution, but she didn’t like it.

My ex reached out a couple of weeks ago and asked if they could stay through the end of the school year (which ends the first week of June). She says she is physically struggling getting her daughter to school after working her shift. Her daughter is a delight, and I have offered for her daughter to stay. I can take her to school, which I used to do anyway, most of the time. But, given how my ex has responded to the breakup and her pretty obvious anger at my son over it, I will not let her stay. She refuses to let her daughter stay with me if she (my ex) is forbidden from staying. Last week she tapped the car in front of her during drop off in the morning at the school. She is asking me to reconsider letting her stay. I refuse. AITA?

