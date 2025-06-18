Man Thought His Birthday Dinner Was A Celebration For Him, So He Walked Out When It Turned Into A Surprise Proposal He Never Agreed To

Birthday celebrations should be about the celebrant, not their partner.

This man was excited when his girlfriend offered to plan a special dinner for him, but the evening took an unexpected turn when he saw the birthday cake.

He didn’t react the way she hoped, and the night was ruined.

Read the full story below.

AITA for Leaving My Own Birthday Dinner Because My Girlfriend Turned It Into a Proposal for Herself? I (28M) had my birthday dinner last weekend, and my girlfriend, Sarah (27F), offered to plan it. I was excited because I usually keep things low-key, but she said she wanted to “make it special.” She booked a nice restaurant and invited our close friends and family.

This man felt blindsided when he saw the message on his cake.

Everything was going great until it was time for dessert. The waiter brought out a cake, but instead of my name, it said: “Will You Marry Me, Sarah?” I was completely blindsided.

His girlfriend acted surprised, and people started clapping.

Sarah got all teary-eyed. She turned to me, and said: “Well? This is the best surprise ever, right?” Everyone around us started clapping, and her friends were filming.

She said she took matters into her own hands.

I just sat there, stunned. She took my silence as hesitation and started going on about how she knew I wasn’t “big on grand gestures.” but she couldn’t wait anymore, so she “took matters into her own hands.”

He stood up and walked away.

At that moment, I stood up and said: “This is my birthday. If you wanted a proposal, you should’ve talked to me about it first.” Then, I grabbed my stuff and walked out.

Now, her friends are saying he’s a jerk for humiliating Sarah.

Sarah was mortified. Her friends blew up my phone, calling me a jerk for embarrassing her and “ruining the night.” She even said I humiliated her when she was just trying to do something romantic.

His family was divided with what happened.

Now, my family is split. Some say I should have just gone along with it for the night while others think she crossed a major boundary. So, AITA for leaving my own birthday dinner because my girlfriend hijacked it for a proposal?

She really should’ve just celebrated his birthday.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Hijacking someone’s celebration isn’t considered a romantic gesture.

