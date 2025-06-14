Man Tried To Quiet Down Some Kids At The Movies, But A Stranger Stepped In And Made It Awkward For Everyone
by Heide Lazaro
Freepik/Reddit
Movie theaters can bring out the best and worst in people.
How would you react if you were at a movie theater but some kids in the theater were so loud that you couldn’t hear the movie? Would you try to ignore them, or would you confront them about it in hopes that they’d keep quiet?
This man just wanted to enjoy a film with his younger siblings, but some kids behind them wouldn’t stop commenting loudly on every scene.
Let’s see what he did about it.
AITA for shushing some kids who were talking over the movie at the Theatre?
I got into a bit of an embarrassing alternation at the Minecraft Movie last Friday.
I went to see it with my little brother and sister.
Now, obviously, it’s a PG movie, so I’m expecting there will be kids.
I’m okay with that.
There was even two kids on opposite sides of me that were awesome.
This man was annoyed at the kids sitting behind them and making loud comments.
However, these kids behind me, they just wouldn’t shut the hell up.
Like they were making incredibly loud comments over every scene. Like “OMG! It looks so bad without the glasses on.” And “That wasn’t in the game.”
As well as shouting off at the top of their lungs “Ayo?”
He and his brother would constantly shush the kids behind them.
So periodically, my brother and I were shushing them.
Like I don’t mind them talking, but I would like to hear the movie.
And I will admit, I do have anger issues. And get annoyed very, very easily. Same with my brother. So admitedly, our shushing got a little more intense.
His little brother lost it.
Eventually, my little brother (he’s 14 but he’s 6’3″ in height) just lost it. He turns around and says, “SHUSH!!!”
Then, this woman gets really close to my ear and says loud enough for the whole theater to hear.
“You know, you guys have been doing this the whole time. They’re children who are excited to see a movie. You guys are laughing really loud, which is great. But if you could stop, that would be great!”
Now, the kids stayed quiet throughout the movie.
And then magically, those kids didn’t say a world.
I think they were probably embarrassed because they became the quietest people on the planet, which I didn’t want to happen.
I’m okay with whispering, it was just the constant comments that made the walk by near the bathroom very awkward.
There’s a reason movie theaters tell you to be quiet so that everyone can enjoy the movie. Sure, that’s harder for kids to do, but there’s not point in going to a movie if you can’t even hear it.
Let’s check out the comments of other people to this story on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This person gives their honest opinion.
This person has shushed people in the movies, too.
