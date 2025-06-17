Uniforms and ID lanyards of different establishments may look alike to some people who aren’t paying close attention.

This man was shopping in Walmart wearing his school uniform and ID. Both clearly indicated where he really worked, but did Walmart shoppers notice the school name? No, they only saw the color blue.

Blue Lanyard = Walmart This is my husband’s story, not mine. Hubby is in Walmart. A customer stops him and asks if he can open the razor case. He said, “Sorry, I don’t work here.”

This man was obviously wearing a uniform for a school nearby.

A worker stops him and tries to get him to take her Zebra tool. He said, “Sorry, I don’t work here.” He’s dressed in a grey pullover with a recognizable logo for a nearby school on the right chest.

But because of his blue ID lanyard, customers mistook him for a Walmart employee.

He’s got an aquarium lanyard that’s blue with ocean fish. The lanyard also displays a teacher ID card with a sizable logo of the school. Both people told him it was the lanyard.

Apparently, those customers didn’t pay attention to detail. All they saw was a blue lanyard.

For some people, assuming is easier than fact-checking.

