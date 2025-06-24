Mom Tried To Push Her Daughter To Have A Big Traditional Wedding, But The Daughter Eloped And Drama Ensued

As a parent, you quickly learn that every child is different and takes a unique approach to life.

What would you do if your daughter was getting married, but just wanted something small, and then her Mom tried to force her to have a big traditional wedding, which pushed her into eloping?

That is what happened to the Dad in this story, so after several days of his wife crying about it, he told her to stop since it was all her fault anyway, and now she is mad.

Check it out.

AITAH for telling my wife to stop crying about missing out on our daughter’s wedding? My wife (53f) and I (55m) have three children. Brett (27m) Amy (25f) and Lynn (24f). Now let me say, I love all my children in their own way. But no child has ever given me a headache like Lynn. She’s our wild child.

Not sure how this is wild, she sounds like she is doing great.

She got a college degree at 16, began working and saving up, moved to Louisiana once she turned 18, got more college degrees and lives a pretty nice life. I’m proud of her, of course but she has always been our wildly independent, argumentative, intelligent little girl. She’s the more social one too. She’s covered in tattoos, piercings and always has funky hair. I’m proud of her, I love her, but she’s always been our non traditional child. Lynn met her (now) husband, Brad (27m) when she first moved to Louisiana. Brad is like Lynn, tattoos and piercings up the wazoo. Non-traditional. He’s a good kid, I like him. He protected Lynn and has been by her side for a lot of things, I actually love that kid for protecting my baby girl.

This all sounds like good stuff so far.

Lynn will be the first child of ours to be married so when we heard the news about their engagement, my wife was super excited. She started talking about wedding planning and all that girl stuff. Lynn and Brad were both upfront about not wanting a wedding and just wanting a small party with mainly family and some friends as a celebratory thing. My wife was very upset and pushed at Lynn till she reluctantly agreed to plan a wedding. Not even a week into wedding planning, Lynn and my wife had a spat about floral arrangements which led to Lynn flying back home to Louisiana.

I can’t blame her, Mom was trying to make it about herself.

Lynn announced they had eloped and would be planning a small intimate get together in New Orleans around Halloween time. My wife lost it, her and Lynn got into a huge argument over the phone which led to them both not speaking. My wife cries every time this situation is brought up, saying she missed out on her little girls special day. After a few weeks of this nonsense, I finally snapped and said “why are you surprised? Lynn didn’t want a wedding in the first place! She’s our least traditional child! I’m just glad we at least got the engagement announcement. Stop crying about it and wait till Brett or Amy get married cause they are the ones that will actually enjoy that wedding stuff.”

Well, that was a bit insensitive, even if it was true.

My wife called me a few names and has been avoiding me. I really don’t mean to be a jerk but Lynn is the last child I’d expect to want a big grand wedding. I mean for Pete’s sakes she’s a nurse that does hair on the side who is also a practicing witch. That child makes no sense! It also just felt wrong she tried forcing it on Lynn. Lay the brutal honesty on me. Do I roll over and apologize or continue to stick up for Lynn over this mess?

The Mom needs to realize that she was the one who pushed Lynn into an elopement.

Hopefully, she can apologize to her daughter and repair the relationship.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think of this story.

Yup, Dad needs to stay close to the daughter, no matter what Mom does.

Yeah, I can’t imagine she was a very good mother.

Exactly, Mom was out of line from the beginning.

She seems entirely oblivious.

How can Mom be so blind to the fact that she was the one who pushed her own daughter to elope?

Dad is right to defend his daughter and try to salvage the relationship.

