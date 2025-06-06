Mother-In-Law Kept Calling Her Fit Son Cruel Names, So She Called Her Out, Her Huband Claimed She Went Too Far

Body-shaming isn’t always obvious and doesn’t always come from strangers.

What would you do if someone kept taking jabs at your partner’s appearance, even though they looked great and worked hard to stay healthy? Would you let it go because it’s not your battle? Or would you speak up when your partner wouldn’t?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this very predicament with her mother-in-law. Here’s what happened.

AITA My MIL tells my hubs he’s fat My husband is 5’10” and weighs 220 pounds of solid muscle. He works out daily and takes pride in his body. But his mom constantly jabs at him, “You’re getting fat,” or “Have you been eating chocolate again?” chipping away at his confidence. She’s portly and stout, which makes the comments even harder to swallow.

Tired of hearing it, she finally said something.

I tried to let it go, but watching her wear him down finally pushed me over the edge. I called her out—bluntly- stating her comments were derogatory. Now, my husband says I crossed the line and should’ve kept the peace. But silence felt like betrayal. AITA?

Wow! And to think that’s his mother talking to him. Geez.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person sees no winners here.

These are some excellent points.

It is very unattractive!

This could work.

She did the right thing!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.