Nasty Customer Talked Trash About Her In Spanish, So She Made The Customer Look Bad By Speaking Spanish Back To Her

It’s incredibly stupid in this day and age to assume that people don’t speak more than one language.

We’re living in a new age, baby!

So get with it!

But I guess the folks in this story from Reddit didn’t get the memo…

And they realized their mistake when it was too late.

Read on to get all the details!

Don’t assume others don’t speak Spanish. “I’m a bridal stylist. I help people find their wedding gowns. I love my job, and 99% of the time, it’s a happy, wonderful job with great coworkers and customers.

There are always a few bad apples…

And then there’s the 1%… I had a bride today who was very sweet, but just didn’t connect with the gowns we had. That’s okay; it happens sometimes. She was fine. But her mom (and somehow, it’s always the mom or the aunt) was decidedly not happy, and decided to talk badly about me in Spanish the whole time.

How rude!

“Does this woman know what she’s’ doing? She’s pulling nothing but ugly gowns!” (Said gowns were selected by the bride.) “I hope you don’t ever get as fat as her.” And so on. Lovely… Now, I am whiter than a jar of mayo, and I don’t necessarily look like I speak Spanish. However, my parents are from a Spanish-speaking country, even though they’re not ethnically Hispanic. I knew a LOT more as a kid, but l still know enough to get around.

Time to make them look stupid!

So I waited until the end, and as they were leaving, I said “I hope you have a great day. Please, feel free to come back any time you’d like; we have lots more gowns you can go through if you’d like” in Spanish, to the bride and her mom, and oh man… You know how good it feels when you’re in a lot of pain, and the doctor finally gives you something that works, and you’re suddenly not feeling any pain anymore? Or when you’re craving the hell out of a specific flavor of ice cream and you manage to find it? Yeah, seeing the look on that bride’s mom’s face when she realized I heard and understood the entire hour of her ripping me to shreds was SO much better.”

That was a smart way to put the rude mother in her place without actually being rude to her.

Never assume anything about anyone!

