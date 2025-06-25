Neighbor Left His Elderly Cat Out In A Blizzard, So They Took It In And Then Refused To Give It Back

Pets rely entirely on their humans to keep them safe, especially in extreme weather.

So when a defenseless senior cat was found shivering alone during a blizzard, a concerned renter stepped in, but the neglectful cat owner wasn’t too happy with that choice.

AITA for stealing my neighbours cat after I found it freezing outside? I live in an apartment complex where my neighbour has a senior cat.

It became clear this cat wasn’t getting the best care from its owner.

For months, I’ve noticed this poor cat locked outside in all weather—rain, heat, and now below-freezing temps. I’ve knocked on his door to ask if the cat’s okay, and he always says, “He’s an outdoor cat so he’s fine.”

But eventually, they just couldn’t stand idly by any longer.

Last week, a blizzard hit and I found him shivering under a car, barely moving. Brought him inside, warmed him up, and took him to the vet (he had mild hypothermia).

Once they reach out to their neighbor, he’s furious at them for interfering.

The vet said he’s 13 years old and has arthritis. I texted my neighbour and he demanded I return his property.

But they think they’re more than justified in protecting the cat.

I refused and told him I’d keep the cat unless he proved he could care for it. He’s threatening to call the cops. AITA for essentially cat-napping, lol?

Turns out compassion often leads to more conflict.

What did Reddit have to say?

This person isn’t a thief — they’re a hero!

This cat deserves a better home than it currently has.

They were right to take action, but they need to protect themselves too.

Keeping the cat for themselves probably isn’t the right move here, but there are alternatives.

It’s a shame that this renter’s good intentions can now be misconstrued as theft.

He saw his cat as merely property, but they saw it as a living, breathing thing that deserved to be treated with respect.

