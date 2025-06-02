Neighbor Seeks Petty Revenge After Woman Sets Unrealistic Standards Of Living, And Refuses To Turn The Sink Off Slowly

Neighbors can be unpredictable.

Rude Neighbor I live in the upper unit of a duplex that’s stacked on top of each other. We moved in not too long ago, and the neighbor has been incredibly rude to my boyfriend and me.

“Rude” is probably an understatement for how this neighbor acts.

A brief summary of her is that she expects we completely alter our lifestyle and layout of our apartment to better suit her unrealistic needs.

And the asks are quite ridiculous…

We “cannot” walk above her late, shower, use the bathroom, wash the dishes, talk to each other, etc., all because “it disturbs her.”

Oh, but it doesn’t end there.

She has told us multiple times that doing the laundry at the various times we are (6 p.m.-8 p.m., aka when we get home from work) is unreasonable and inconsiderate of her.

She even gets aggressive.

She will take out her anger on us and just yell at us or start slamming all her doors below us.

But there’s one preference of hers that the she just couldn’t respect.

One thing she asked of me stuck with me. “When you are using the kitchen faucet, please turn it off slowly because when you do it too fast, it makes a pop sound in my sink that scares me.” ….I suddenly love washing dishes. I will slam it off as much as I can, randomly, throughout the day and then sit in silence to hear her groan.

This renter knows it’s not much, but it makes them happy.

It’s the most lukewarm revenge, but it makes me smile.

This neighbor is out of line — you can’t expect someone to live silently in an apartment.

Get over it.

