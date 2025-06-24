Old Navy Shopper Received The Wrong Clothes And Now the Company Wants Her To Mail Them Back

Say whaaaaaaaat?!?!

A TikTokker named Anamike posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the interesting request she got from Old Navy.

The video showed a number of clothing items from Old Navy that Anamike received in the mail. The clothes were still in plastic wrapping.

The text overlay to the video reads, “Old Navy sent me someone else’s order and now wants me to go out of my way to return everything before they replace the items I originally ordered.”

The caption to the video reads, “Why is Old Navy’s mistake now my errand?”

That’s a good question…

Here’s the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This shouldn’t be her responsibility!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!