Payday Loan Employee Is Annoyed At A Customer’s Behavior, So He Decides To Turn The Tables

Surfaces that are touched a lot and hardly ever cleaned can be really gross to touch.

Imagine working at a business where customers pass their payments to you through an opening at the bottom of a glass partition.

Would you be upset if the customer dropped the money in the tray at the bottom of the partition instead of handing it to you?

The employee in this story was very annoyed by a customer who did this, so he decided to get back at him.

Let’s see what happened.

Coin tosser Small/petty: In my early 20s I worked at a chain payday loan store. There was a tempered glass partition between the customer side and the employee side, with an open portion at the bottom for sending things through. You get it.

One customer was really annoying.

This one complete jerk would come in and pay his small loans off. If there was change (which he always used) I could see him dig it out and start counting it. I would stick my hand under the slot for the change for him to drop into my hand, but without fail he would ignore my hand and toss it into the germy, scunge-streaked tray. This meant that I had to then pick the change off of this long, skinny tray underneath the partition glass. It was so rude, gross and annoying.

Time to give the customer a taste of his own medicine!

I had had it. I awaited the day. The next time he paid a loan and was getting change back, he stuck his hand under the tray and you bet I tossed that change like a Yahtzee roll, the whole length of the tray. With the most pleasant smile and looking right at his face, I watched him scrape all the change out of the tray. He did do better on the coin tossing from then on.

Sometimes the only way to get someone to change their ways is to show them exactly what they’re doing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person did something similar with another gross money situation.

Here’s how it works at a casino.

There was actually a really easy solution to this problem.

This person explains the customer’s perspective.

It could’ve been a cultural thing.

The customer probably wasn’t trying to be rude.

But I guess it came across that way.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.