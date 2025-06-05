People Are Paying Big Bucks To Have Their Wedding Makeup Done By This Top Artist

Weddings are expensive, but if you want the most luxurious wedding possible, the costs can be out of this world.

This TikToker recently got a quote for the top wedding makeup artist in the world, and you won’t believe how much it cost.

She made a video about it, which starts with her saying, “I’m feeling so bad for the girls who are…No, the girls and the fiancés who are 2025 and 2026 brides. I’m feeling bad for the whole family, ok, at this point. Because in today’s day and time, every aspect of a wedding is so outrageously expensive.”

Everything is expensive these days.

She goes on with her video to say that she saw a quote from a well-known makeup artist and couldn’t believe how much it was.

She explains, “These makeup artists and other vendors and venues are charging people literally what, it’s not even a down payment for a house, you could buy the whole ******* house.”

Yeah, the top providers in the wedding industry are making absurd amounts of money.

She then looks at the quote from the top makeup artist and says, “So, her typical day rate is $25,000 starting out each travel day. Guy’s that’s just travel. Guys, it gets worse. Glam for the wedding day, $50,000. Right off the rip, we’re spending $125,000, and we haven’t even gone to like travel accommodations or anything. The hotel has to be pre-approved. You have to pay for the transportation for the makeup artist and their assistant.”

That does seem insane.

But obviously, this isn’t going to be someone the average bride can hire.

She ends the video by saying, “This is just so shocking to me. For ****** makeup. I get it, but 100 grand plus? I’m sorry, I can’t. I will not be getting married.”

That is a crazy amount of money, but its not like that is what everyone pays for their artist.

Most people will get a local artist for a fraction of that price.

In my mind, nobody is worth that much for makeup, but if the artist can get it, good for her.

Take a look at the video to see if you think it is reasonable.

The people in the comments have a lot to say as well, check them out.

This person points out that it doesn’t matter who it is, they aren’t worth it.

Here is someone who thinks it is a scam.

I’ve never heard of Mary Phillips, but apparently she is a big deal.

Celebrity wedding prices are out of hand, but honestly, no normal person is paying anything close to that.

Insanity.

