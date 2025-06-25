Traveler Tried To Be Thoughtful By Getting Souvenirs For Everyone In Their Family, But Their Parents Are Unhappy With Their Gifts

Imagine traveling internationally and leaving extra space in your suitcase to bring home souvenirs for everyone in your family.

If you repeatedly asked your parents what they wanted for a souvenir and they repeatedly told you not to get them anything, would you get them something anyway? Would you be upset if they didn’t appreciate whatever gift you picked out for them?

In today’s story, one person jut got back from a trip, and their parents are pretty upset about their gifts.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not getting my parents “bigger” souvenirs? I recently got back from a two-week trip to South Korea. On the day I got home, I opened up my suitcase to reveal the souvenirs I got my family. My brother and sister are big KPOP fans so I got them a bunch of merch. I got my grandparents those basic tourist shirts that say “South Korea” on them (edit: my grandparents asked for these specifically!). I got my mom a necklace and earrings, and got my Dad skincare he wanted.

The parents are jealous of the grandparents’ gifts.

When I revealed the shirts I got my grandparents, my parents got mad that I didn’t get them any. I was in communication with them this entire trip. Before boarding the plane to South Korea, during my trip, and at the airport before boarding the plane to my hometown. Each time, I asked them what they wanted. Each time, they said the same thing, “Don’t worry about getting us anything, just spend your money on yourself and enjoy.”

OP was trying to be thoughtful.

I still wanted to get them a little something, so I got the jewelry for my mom and the skincare for my dad, like I said. But they were so upset I didn’t think about getting them shirts too, saying that I’m not thoughtful, and that their gifts are so minimal compared to everyone else’s, especially my siblings. I explained that my siblings sent me a list of things they wanted and even paid me back for most of the merch, it’s not that I’m favoring them.

Apparently, the parents think their children are mind readers.

My parents then said that I “should’ve known” that they were just being polite about saying they didn’t want anything and that I “should’ve known” they wanted shirts too. That I disappointed them when they were expecting something for all the things they’ve done for me as parents. They haven’t spoken to me in two days. Part of me is ticked off because I did in fact make multiple efforts to ask what they wanted and they continued to say nothing, don’t worry about it, spend your money on yourself. Part of me also feels really guilty, like I should’ve thought to get more things for them. AITA?

It’s not exactly like jewelry and skincare are cheap or thoughtless gifts. The parents sound kind of crazy to assume their child would just somehow know what they really wanted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

