Pest Control Company Hands Out Discounts To Friends And Stiffs The Employees Their Regular Pay, But One Worker Has A Way To Get Even

Nobody likes being disrespected, especially at their job.

If your boss was giving discounts to friends and it impacted your paycheck, what would assume there was nothing you could do about it, or would you find a way to get even?

Boss’s discount to friends, my labor and paycheck I work in a service industry (pest control) that pays me a percentage of what my customers pay as an extra paycheck on top of my normal hourly rate paychecks.

Ex: I go to a customer whose bill is $100, I get $20. If I’m out sick that day, and a coworker goes, they get it instead. Each month the grand total is added up, a certain dollar value is removed for company baseline, and of what remains, I get 20%. (It’s more complex than this, but that’s all that’s needed for the story.)

My boss has a bad habit of giving discounts to friends of his, usually below the company minimums that have been set for me and my coworkers if we were to sell the work ourselves. The problem is that despite these people not being my friends, I still got assigned to do the work and now that customer has paid less, so I get paid less (ex: $80 bill now pays me $16).

I have brought up to them multiple times over the years that if they want their friends to pay less, fine, but in the computer I should get my cut as if it was based on the full, current price that the market demands.

Each time, my boss’s response has been to pull his phone out for his calculator and play off the $4 difference (or whatever it is, sometimes a lot more) as insubstantial in the grand scheme of my total paycheck. They have, so far, proven incapable of understanding how disrespectful this is to me.

If it’s such a meaningless and small amount, then why is it so hard to pay it to me, who actually did the labor? Never mind that, not only do these stack up against me, but we’re not a very financially successful company and can’t afford the discounts. Its a matter of principle.

Anyway, they are effectively pinching pennies out of my paycheck, and it’s all justified under the current system because long-time customers also have similarly low prices, so it’s just supposed to be considered one of those. Nothing illegal is happening with my pay, strictly speaking, just an absence of respect and morals. This just happened again, despite recent discussions and I am starting to snap.

The revenge: I fill up my work truck usually every three days, so combined with all the other employees, naturally, the gasoline bill is a regular talking point about trying to keep low. I’ve always had a strong work ethic and tried to do my part for efficiency, even before the first time I heard the gas speech in a meeting.

If I had personal errands (which we’re allowed to do, within reason) I would wait days or sometimes weeks until I was driving in that area. I was one of the first to go above and beyond and reorganize my route so that I was in one neighborhood per day, all to save gas.

No longer. My work truck is GPS tracked, and if they ever stop being lazy enough to start checking, they’re going to notice a sudden loss of efficiency. If they ask? I’m going to pull out my calculator and suggest it’s a negligible difference that they should just get over.

This company’s behavior is atrocious.

