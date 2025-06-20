Pharmacy Employee Locks The Door At Closing Time, But A Customer Arrives Minutes Later And Tries To Force Her Way Inside

Imagine working at a retail store watching the clock when it’s almost time to lock the door at closing time.

Then it happens. The worst case scenario. A customer arrives and doesn’t seem to understand that the store is closed.

That’s what happens in this story, and one employee keeps his cool while the customer most certainly does not!

Let’s see how it plays out.

Closed is closed. I’m only 16 but work at a local pharmacy/gift shop in my town. The customers are generally pretty chill, older folks. Yesterday was a special exception. We close at 3 on Sundays, and around 2:58 I stand by the door waiting for the “all clear” to lock the door. There’s still a man in the back having trouble filling his prescription, but it all good because he’s apologetic realizing it’s nearing close.

He was just about to lock the door…

Well 3:00 rolls around and my boss give me the thumbs up. Usually, if there’s someone like the guy in the back, I just wait for him to finish up and unlock the door for him, and that was my plan today. But, as I lock the door, a car comes speeding into the parking lot, and parks right out front. Seeing as we have closed, I know I’m gonna have to tell this already ticked off looking old lady that she’s gonna have to wait till tomorrow. Let her be referred to as RW (Raging Witch) henceforth.

He explained the situation.

I unlock the door and poke my head out. Me: I’m sorry ma’am but we just closed, if there’s something in particular you’re looking for it possible they have it over in (neighboring supermarket). RW: What the hell do you mean you’re closed? It’s 3 o clock in the afternoon! Me: Yes ma’am, we close at 3 on Sundays, I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

She doesn’t seem to understand.

RW: can’t you let me in to get my prescription really quick? At this point, I can tell it’s not gonna be good. Me: Ma’am, I’m sorry but we have closed and are no longer legally allowed to process prescriptions. You’re going to have to wait until tomorrow. RW: what about the man who’s in there now? You don’t seem to have a problem with him. let me in!

Again, he explained the situation.

Me: He walked into the store around 2:45 and we are having trouble processing his prescription. As soon as he’s done he will be leaving as well. RW: it’s only 3:05! Let me in! Me: closed is closed, ma’am, I’m sorry At this point I close the door and relook it, waiting for the man in the back to finish up.

She still doesn’t seem to understand.

RW begins pounding on the door ordering to see my boss. Luckily he and the man just finished up, and they both walk up to the front door. As I unlock it for the man, RW tries to FORCE HERSELF IN to get her script. At this point, my boss steps in B: Miss I’m sorry but we are closed now. You’ll have to come back tomorrow for your prescription

She’s still argumentative.

RW: what the hell is wrong with you people, you’re denying me my medication! I need it! B: how many doses do you have left? RW: enough to last through Tuesday but I B: Great, see you Tuesday

They ignored her.

He closes the door in her face, which prompts more shouting. As we leave and lock up the door, she continues screaming at us until we all drive off. She was back today and got her prescription, somehow she survived through the night.

Closed seriously does mean closed. She should’ve checked the store hours.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Sometimes getting a prescription filled is an emergency.

Google translate for the win!

This person loved the story.

Can you sense the sarcasm?

Wow. It sounds like this person has had some interesting retail experiences!

That old lady can get on her broomstick and fly home.

The sooner the better.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.