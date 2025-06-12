Police Officers Loved Her Free Coffee, But She Switched To Decaf Until One Apologized For Being Unkind

It sucks when someone is mean to you, especially when you know it will continue unless you do something.

It’s not always easy to get someone to own up to what they did and actually apologize, but sometimes it can be surprising who holds the real power.

Check out how this barista empowered herself against a bully police officer.

Who watches the watchmen? The barista. I worked at an interstate travel plaza Starshmucks. We were notoriously understaffed, but they paid significantly better than minimum wage and I liked the unlimited overtime paychecks. Basically, I was there all the time. It also gave me the added benefit of not having to put up with nonsense because if they fired me, they would have had to close the store because there was no one else to work. I was bulletproof.

That strength would come in handy.

I got to know all the state troopers because our store policy was free coffee for in-uniform LEOs. Cops love free coffee. They all loved me because I was the one giving them free coffee. It was truly the best of times. One day, one of the troopers was in a mood and was taking it out on me. He made me cry and I had been working customer service jobs for at least 5-6 years by then, so not an easy feat. But eventually my hurt feelings turned to anger and I demanded an apology. He refused because he was being a jerk, and jerks apparently don’t feel remorse. I told him if he didn’t apologize, he would regret it. He said “I’m gonna regret it? What are you going to do about it?”

She’s going to use her own power.

I stared at him like he was stupid for a few seconds while my resolve solidified and said “Until you apologize to me, you and all the state troopers are getting decaf. I will also tell it is your fault and that will continue until you apologize for mistreating me.” He sort of scoffed like he didn’t believe I actually would. It took three days for me to get that apology and he looked like a kicked dog the entire time, but he never tried to disrespect me again. You don’t mess with the girl who controls the caffeine intake of an entire State Police barracks.

Decaf! The perfect revenge!

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Pretty crafty!

Imagine being arrested by that guy. (Shudders.)

I hope they remind him this happened.

Nice way to describe it.

Absolutely! This is a great example.

I hope she didn’t have to deal with him for too long.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.