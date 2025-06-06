Rearview Cameras In Cars Are Getting Out Of Hand, And This Driver Has An Opinion About Why
by Ben Auxier
Currently, the car I drive around is old enough that there’s not a camera in sight.
I have to look at things either directly or reflected in glass, like a caveman.
But maybe we shouldn’t be TOO hasty to outfit everything with a lens, as pointed out by TikTok user @notacargirlreviews:
“Something I think that should be illegal on cars is the spyware that comes on these brand new vehicles. Rear view cameras, rear view mirrors, whatever.”
“Tell me why I’m sitting at a red light last night, stopped in traffic, I’m singing my tunes, I’m in my little press car, I’m enjoying it. I’ve got Apple Carplay running. I take a little glance forward, okay, through a very clear rear windshield, rear window of the car in front of me. What do I see in there? Could literally see all the way to the front to a zoomed in live stream of me sitting back in my car like this. I’m sorry, when did I sign up for the ******* reality show? That is you being able to watch me that closely? Like, sorry, am I the ******* spectacle to your night?”
“If you haven’t seen it, these new cameras, they don’t have the same vision as this. Like, obviously it’s a video, so it’s crystal clear. But also look at how far away that view is. Once they are video cameras, they’re zoomed in like three times.”
“I don’t think anyone should be able to see me that closely if I’m a full car length, two cars, almost two, four and a half length behind you. You should not be able to see if I have a pimple on my face. I could see me so clearly sitting there in the car. Excuse me.”
“Every time I get a car that has that, I make sure it’s turned off, ’cause it makes me uncomfortable. Like it [messes] with my field of vision because it is so zoomed in that I’m like, I actually can’t tell the distance people are behind me. Maybe you adapt after time.”
Apparently this is a spreading concern.
The idea of privacy really has been slipping away for a while.
And it’s hard to avoid.
What do we do about this on a higher level?
All I ask is that if you’re gonna watch my face and roast me while we’re at a stoplight, be funny about it.
It’s the little things.
