Retail Worker Often Hears Customers Say How Sorry They Are He Has To Work On The Holidays, But He Really Loathes It When They Say This

I love a good, honest, raw vent.

In this case, a retail employee decided to let everyone know he doesn’t appreciate being pitied for working on the holidays.

He has heard people makes comments about how he shouldn’t have to work on the holidays one too many times, and he finally had to express how he really feels about this situation.

Let’s hear him.

PSA to every customer who wants to say, “It’s such a shame that they make you work on the holidays” this year: DON’T! Because “they” are only making me work today because you are here at my register wanting me to work.

Seriously, if you want to say that look at where you’re standing!

If it’s in my living room as I’m headed to work then that’s righteous indignation I can get behind, but if it’s in front of my register at work: stow it because YOU ARE THE REASON!

And he’s not happy about it, nor is he compensated for it.

If you didn’t want to shop, I wouldn’t need to work! GO AWAY! Shoot! I don’t even get holiday pay either so don’t even bring that up as a good point to it! No! I’m gonna have to eat a cold turkey sandwich and cold mac and cheese when I get home. BECAUSE OF YOU. And that’s why I hate you. Sorry. Had to vent. I’ve heard this one too many times today.

People who usually wait until the last second to buy gifts think twice before doing that again.

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone shares a similar experience and how they felt.

It does.

People don’t realize it.

Same energy as saying “it’s such a shame you’re working on holidays”.

Exactly.

It is the employer’s fault and they should at the very least compensate them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.