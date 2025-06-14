Roommate’s Friends Accidentally Damaged Some Collectible Items, So One Of Them Insisted That The Friend Pay For The Damage

When you invite friends over, there’s a chance that they might accidentally mess something up or even accidentally break something in your home.

How would you react if this happened? Would you brush it off as an accident, or would you want the friend to pay to fix any damage?

In today’s story, one roommate seems more upset about the damage than the other, but the real question is, should the friend who caused it pay to fix it?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling a girl she needs to pay back the damages to my friend’s things? I(21M) share a place with my best friend Mer(21F). Mer loves collecting stuff, and part of our living room is just her things. It’s not a huge part, just a corner with some shelves and a bookcase. We had a get together for some friends at uni at our house friday. At some point, when Leslie (22F) and two friends got up and told me they were going to use the bathroom.

They didn’t just go straight to the bathroom.

I said okay, and then a few minutes later just hear this noise from inside the house. When I get there, a whole bunch of Mer’s stuff is on the ground, Mer is on the ground getting them and the three girls are just standing there. At first Leslie said she didn’t do anything but then started saying it was an accident. Mer said it was fine, most of the things were fine, just two action figures and an autograph were damaged.

He thinks Leslie needs to pay for the damage.

I was a bit upset because Leslie has been to my house a lot before (we are hooking up) and she knows not to touch Mer’s things, and I said that accidents happen, but she really had to pay Mer back for the damage. Leslie told me I was insane if I thought that was going to happen and that I was supposed to be on her side. I told her there were no “sides” and she just needed to do the right thing. Mer intervened and said that there was no way to make up for the autograph since the artist is dead and she would probably only need some glue to repair her figures, and that it was her fault for leaving it on a place she knew people might be.

He’s sticking with Leslie needs to pay.

I said that no, it was Leslie’s fault, even if she didn’t mean to. Leslie got super mad, called me weak and said she was leaving. After that things got awkward and everyone left.

Mer isn’t as concerned about it as he is.

So, now Leslie has been texting me saying that I humiliated her and should be on her side even if she was wrong because we are “together” (we are not, but ok). Mer has just been laughing at the situation and saying that while she appreciates me defending her, she didn’t want to make a scene and it’s kind of dumb to be on the side of the person who is not your friend with benefits. AITA?

I’m honestly wondering why Mer isn’t more upset about this. It’s nice of her roommate to stick up for her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

