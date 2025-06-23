Rude Shopper Thought One Apple Made Him Exempt From Waiting In Line At Checkout, But His Ignorance Held Up Other Patrons And Made Everyone Uncomfortable

There are few places more stressful than a grocery store checkout line after a long day.

One shopper had waited patiently for her turn, so when an entitled older man acted like it was his divine right to cut the line, an awkward standoff ensued.

AITA for refusing to let a man with one item go ahead of me in the grocery store line? Went to the supermarket today to grab my week’s groceries.

I rolled up to the regular cashier and waited for the two people in front of me (who both paid with cash, slowly).

As I’m loading my items on the belt and the cashier finishes ringing up the person in front of me, a man behind me (maybe late 50s, early 60s) asks if he can go ahead of me because he “just has one apple.”

I tell him no; I waited in line. Not to mention he could have gone to the express line or the self-checkout line.

It’s unrelated to my potential AH-hood, but before I was even done paying, he reached over to plop his one apple down on the scale, which just confused the cashier and further delayed everything, because he “had already washed it and didn’t want to put it on the belt.” AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

Way too often, people take advantage of other’s kindness.

There was likely a reason this guy wasn’t using the self-checkout.

This guy’s timing for asking was way off too.

It didn’t matter whether the man had one apple or a thousand apples — his behavior was still entitled and disrespectful.

She had every right to defend her place in line.

