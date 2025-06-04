Servers Everywhere Are Apparently Annoyed By People Asking For A Booth, But They Can’t Really Say Anything To Customers
by Ben Auxier
Serving’s not easy. Customers can range from annoying to impossible.
But there are also the little things that you as a diner might not think about, like in this video from New Jersey restaurant The Jersey G.O.A.T., going by @the.jersey.goat on TikTok:
“When you try to seat people at a table and they hit you with ‘Do you have a booth?'” reads the caption.
A young server looks taken aback and she reassesses everything.
“Oh,” she says, wide-eyed.
Where do we go from here?
@the.jersey.goat
Why does everyone act like booths massage your feet and whisper sweet nothings while you eat? It’s just a seat y’all! #Host #restaurantlife #serverhumor #hosthumor #Tips #restaurantindustry #boothvstable
Booth or GTFO.
Wait a minute, different people have different preferences?!
They are in such high demand.
Kinda screws over the staff, though.
Restaurants need to work this system out.
Everyone wants a booth!
