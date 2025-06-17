June 16, 2025 at 8:22 pm

She Agreed To Help Plan Her Husband’s Party, But She Felt Blindsided When Her Mother-In-Law Guilted Her Into Paying The Entire Bill

Navigating family dynamics around birthdays can quickly turn into a minefield when finances aren’t discussed upfront.

One woman found herself roped into planning her husband’s birthday dinner, but her mother-in-law blindsided her when she was suddenly expected to cover the cost too.

Read on for the full story.

I need help… my mother in law asked if i’m okay paying for a dinner for 8 people?

My mother-in-law texted me a few weeks ago to invite some of my husband’s friends to a surprise birthday dinner.

She gave me a list of people to invite and asked me to call and make the reservation, so I did, happily.

But then came a request that made her very uncomfortable.

She first asked me if I wanted to go splits on renting a luxury car for the day—which would be $1300!?

I told her I couldn’t afford that, especially as we have our own birthday plans made (we’re going away for the weekend).

I’m not rich by any means, lol.

The mother-in-law springs it on her last minute.

It’s a few days before our reservation, and she randomly texted me asking if I’m going to need help paying for dinner for everyone???

Is this normal? I can’t afford this. What the heck do I say to that?

I feel so uncomfortable. AITA if I tell her everyone can pay for themselves?

Now this is just plain unfair.

A surprise cake is one thing, but a surprise bill is another.

