She Agreed To Help Plan Her Husband’s Party, But She Felt Blindsided When Her Mother-In-Law Guilted Her Into Paying The Entire Bill
by Benjamin Cottrell
Navigating family dynamics around birthdays can quickly turn into a minefield when finances aren’t discussed upfront.
One woman found herself roped into planning her husband’s birthday dinner, but her mother-in-law blindsided her when she was suddenly expected to cover the cost too.
Read on for the full story.
I need help… my mother in law asked if i’m okay paying for a dinner for 8 people?
My mother-in-law texted me a few weeks ago to invite some of my husband’s friends to a surprise birthday dinner.
She gave me a list of people to invite and asked me to call and make the reservation, so I did, happily.
But then came a request that made her very uncomfortable.
She first asked me if I wanted to go splits on renting a luxury car for the day—which would be $1300!?
I told her I couldn’t afford that, especially as we have our own birthday plans made (we’re going away for the weekend).
I’m not rich by any means, lol.
The mother-in-law springs it on her last minute.
It’s a few days before our reservation, and she randomly texted me asking if I’m going to need help paying for dinner for everyone???
Is this normal? I can’t afford this. What the heck do I say to that?
I feel so uncomfortable. AITA if I tell her everyone can pay for themselves?
Now this is just plain unfair.
Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this.
This user offers a helpful script to get the ball rolling.
Being responsible shouldn’t be confused with being rude.
This mother-in-law needs to understand that she can’t get away with this kind of behavior.
This mother-in-law doesn’t deserve a shred of sympathy here.
A surprise cake is one thing, but a surprise bill is another.
