She Agreed To Take In Her Parents’ Dog, But After She Saw How Many Messes This Dog Makes, She Changed Her Mind

AITA for not taking in my parents dog? Mostly just need to vent. My parents have a 14 year old small dog. A year and a half ago, my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer, which has absolutely devastated my family, and my father has become her caregiver (she is still fairly independent as of right now).

I am a single mother of an 8 year old, who works full-time, and has to care for my own home, child, and pets (I had to put my own dog down actually this week and also have a 1 year old cat). I have a sister but she is on drugs and our family has no contact so basically, I’m the only child. Both my dog and my parents dog are very elderly.

I made the decision this week it was time to let my 16 year old boy go. I’ll be honest as crushed as I was, I was looking forward to some relief. My dog had been messing nonstop in the house and it was becoming a daily hour long task of cleaning floors etc.

In the same week, my dad asked if I could take in their 14 year old dog. My dad injured his knee and their dog needs carried down the steps to use the bathroom. I agreed, but, then my dad got a steroid injection in his knee and is doing much better. The issue is, now my own dog is gone, but I’m still cleaning up messes from their dog what feels like all day every day. My dog also ruined my floors and I have them scheduled to be replaced in a few weeks but now it’s seeming pointless as long as their dog is here.

I woke up this morning to poop and pee all over my house. I know he got into my cats food which triggered this. I called my parents and just told them I didn’t know if I could do it. I was an hour late to work because of cleaning the dog up and the kitchen. I can tell my parents are frustrated with me because I won’t keep him but I’m so overwhelmed and feel like I’m failing at all aspects of my life (work, parenting, etc) because of this. It’s leading to major depression and this is just kind of the final tipping point for me.

I also understand the significant pressure they have on them so I do feel guilty. And when I express to them my stress and frustration (my dad mostly) makes it a point to talk about how hard he has it and he he doesn’t understand why I’m so stressed out. I feel like if they can’t handle the dog they need to find someone else who can or consider alternatives. They are getting him today but I can tell frustrated with me. AITA here?

