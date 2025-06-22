She Asked For A Dairy-Free Dessert So He Brought Cake Without Milk, But Her Daughter Cried When She Heard It Had Eggs

She brought a homemade cake with no milk, no butter, and no cheese—just like her friend asked.

But when she found out it had eggs, the daughter ran off crying, and the mom lost it.

Now she’s confused, and she’s furious…over eggs?

Read on for the story.

AITAH for making a dairy free cake with eggs? My friend invited me over for dinner. Our tradition is to bring food when invited to dinner. I asked if I should bring a dessert. She said that would be great but it needs to be dairy free because her daughter stopped eating dairy. I know a great cake recipe with no dairy. I brought it to the dinner and it was a big hit. My friend asked for the recipe and I told her. When I got to the eggs her daughter became upset and ran upstairs.

Oh dear…

My friend asked why I put eggs in the cake. I said the eggs were responsible for the spongy texture. She said the cake wasn’t dairy free. I said it was. There is no milk or milk products in the cake, no cheese, no butter, etc… My friend said eggs are dairy. I was confused. Dairy is milk and milk products to my understanding.

Oh brother.

She said dairy is anything that comes from an animal. I asked if honey is dairy then. She said no, because bees are insects. I apologized, but I could tell she was still upset. AITA? I’ve never heard of eggs being dairy before.

Apparently, being dairy-free means different things in different kitchens. But Reddit set the record straight.

Say it with us now: Eggs are NOT dairy.

This has been confirmed.

Let us spell it out for you…

If she meant egg-free, she probably should’ve said egg-free.

What a brilliant friend.

